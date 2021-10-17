 
Adele's Easy on Me breaks BTS record on Spotify

Famous British singer Adele has again set foot in the music arena with a big bang with her single "Easy on Me".

The track "Easy on Me" is the first single by the 33-year-old since 2016. The single has officially smashed the Spotify record for the most streams in less than 24 hours after its release, the streaming service said on Friday.

According to Billboard, Adele's track surmounted the previous record by Korean pop boy band, BTS. The Korean music band's 'Butter' received more than 20.9 million global streams in a single day.

In comparison, "Easy on Me" garnered 24 million global streams in its first day of the release. Adele's song also set a UK record for the most single-day streams as it logged over 3.2 million streams.

Adele dropped "Easy on Me" at midnight on Friday. Critics and music fans welcomed the song with its reflective nature and windswept music video. 

