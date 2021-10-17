Chrissy Teigen says she felt ‘suctioned to the couch’ after pregnancy loss

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her pregnancy loss, reflecting on her postpartum journey.

The Cravings author, 35, took to Instagram and shared her real thoughts about pregnancy loss after she and husband John Legend lost their third child through a miscarriage last year.

“Pregnancy loss awareness week you say?? I know. I feel like I never let you forget it, either,” she wrote.

“But I was going through BTS of cookbook making with @adeenasussman and came across this photo, taken soon after losing our little jack,” she went on to say.

“As I’ve said before, I absolutely threw myself into writing, quickly, to distract from the trauma, the pain, the grief,” she shared.

“But not all days were productive. Many were…this. Days I felt suctioned to the couch with barely an appetite to even taste our recipes. It was during this time that i truly believed Adeena was sent by god herself. When I tell [you] this book saved me, i only kind of mean that. It was Adeena. Love u guys. X,” she added.

