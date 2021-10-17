Selena Gomez shares decision to remain ‘completely unaware’ of pop culture

Award-winning singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently got candid about the pop industry and how ignorance is the only way for her to effectively manage her sanity throughout it all.



Gomez shed some light on her personal thoughts regarding the matter while speaking to Women’s Wear Daily and was even quoted saying, "I’m completely unaware of, actually, what’s going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy.”

She also added, "And maybe that doesn’t make everybody else happy, but for me, it’s really saved my life."

In the end, Gomez was made to consider this decision because "There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up.”

Because of it all “I felt like I needed to be a good role model. "And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn’t know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time."

"So, it was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized I can’t be quiet anymore.”

"I have to just address what needs to be addressed, and that’s me reclaiming my story, which is, 'OK, yeah, I was definitely going through a hard time, and this is why, and this is what I deal with.'"