Duchess Camilla blasted for ‘mafia thug move’ to Princess Diana: report

Duchess Camilla has been called out for launching a ‘mafia thug move’ against Princess Diana in her handwritten note.



Writer, broadcaster and journalist Bidisha Mamata brought this claim to light.

She admitted during the CNN series titled, Diana, “Camilla Parker Bowles left Diana a note saying 'Such exciting news. Love to see the engagement ring'."

She dubbed it a “power move” and went on to say, "That's like a real mafia thug move. That's so Mean Girls it's unbelievable. That's a power move right there."

Even former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also weighed in on the fractures of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

According to The Mirror admitted, “In Diana’s own words, she told me any marriage Prince Charles might have made could never be as strong as the relationship he had with Camilla. And that’s what she was battling with from the outset.”