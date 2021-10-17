Prince William ‘struggling’ with Prince George over Attenborough films

Prince William is reportedly struggling to keep Prince George’s levels of optimism going.



He explained how he’s been “struggling to keep the optimism levels going” anytime his eldest son watches David Attenborough films.

He admitted this claim during a 2020 interview special with BBC and was quoted saying, “So, having watched so many David Attenborough documentaries recently with my children, they absolutely love them.”

“The most recent one, the extinction one, actually George and I had to turn it off. We got so sad about it halfway through.”

“He said to me, you know, I don’t want to watch this anymore, why has it come to this and you know he’s seven years old and he’s asking me these questions already. He really feels it and I think every seven-year-old out there can relate to that.”