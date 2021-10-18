 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over ‘deadly’ money strategies: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for taking part in seriously dangerous money-making strategies.

The chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer made this claim and during his interview with Newsweek he was quoted saying, “This is another clever way to extend their brand in ways that align with the affinities of Gen Z and younger Millennials”

“But in many ways, it’s dangerous because it’s getting to the point where it’s borderline a department store mentality, where they’re looking for every possible extension of how they can apply and monetize.”

He also went on to comment on the ‘overly commercial’ nature of their endeavours.

“I think they’re getting to the point where it could be deadly from a brand perspective because it will start to raise questions of their true intent and alignment with some of these causes that are part of the rollout.”

“So for instance, how much do they really care about the ethical alignment of investment or is this about a paycheck?”

