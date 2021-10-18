 
entertainment
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari gleefully ride motorcycles in the driveway

Britney Spears was recently spotted donning a bright smile while riding motorcycles with her finance, Sam Asghari. 

Soon after she warned her family against the possibility of exposure in a future interview, the Toxic singer refused to go slower and hopped on a scooter to have a blast.

The couple decided to have a private weekend where they just kept whizzing along in the driveway on a Saturday night.

Asghari took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the couple’s mini-adventure, in which both the lovebirds can be seen gleaming with happiness.

Photo Credit: Sam Asghari (Instagram)
Photo Credit: Sam Asghari (Instagram)

Last week, the 39-year-old superstar revealed that she was ‘disgusted' by the system that didn’t let her ‘take control' of her life and career.

However, the teen pop sensation seems ecstatic to have complete control over her ride now. 

