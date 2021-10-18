Camila Cabello shares struggles making friends in Fifth Harmony days

Camila Cabello recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her struggle with having no friends during her days in Fifth Harmony.

The singer got candid during her interview with Bustle and was quoted saying, “It’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well. There’s no telling how, but it always does.”

During her interview, she also admitted that it's been ‘hard’ for her to get close to people, even her Fifth Harmony bandmates. Her troubles were so large that she mainly spent time with her mother whenever she had moments to spare.

“I’ve been [working] since I was 15,” she also added. “I’ve been travelling so much, and it’s been really hard for me to water the soil for friendships.”

“It was always me and my mom. Probably to the extreme. Because I never had any friends.”