Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

A private school in London will be introducing Meghan Markle in its lessons as part of its lectures discussing "white privilege".

The headmaster said teachers would "explore with students the difficulties faced by both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton when they joined the Royal Family but [learn] that Meghan Markle faced additional challenges based on social speculations associated with her race", as reported by The Sunday Times.

Students would also learn the concept of "microaggression".

The headmaster also said: "We do not teach white privilege in order to engender a sense of guilt among our white community [but] to help all our young people, of whatever racial origin, to unpick and better understand the complexities and sensitivities of a real and live issue that matters to them and to so much of the society they occupy."