 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Meghan Markle to be introduced in school lessons to discuss white privilege

A private school in London will be introducing Meghan Markle in its lessons as part of its lectures discussing "white privilege".

The headmaster said teachers would "explore with students the difficulties faced by both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton when they joined the Royal Family but [learn] that Meghan Markle faced additional challenges based on social speculations associated with her race", as reported by The Sunday Times.

Students would also learn the concept of "microaggression".

The headmaster also said: "We do not teach white privilege in order to engender a sense of guilt among our white community [but] to help all our young people, of whatever racial origin, to unpick and better understand the complexities and sensitivities of a real and live issue that matters to them and to so much of the society they occupy."

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick losing his mind over Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker engagement

Prince Charles worries about Prince George's future for this reason

Prince Charles worries about Prince George's future for this reason

Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable

Old interview reveals Meghan Markle's split from royal family was inevitable
Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks on Nicki Minaj drama during birthday bash

Leigh-Anne Pinnock speaks on Nicki Minaj drama during birthday bash
Filmmaker Joe Russo hints at inner circle tensions in Marvel after Scarlett Johansson lawsuit

Filmmaker Joe Russo hints at inner circle tensions in Marvel after Scarlett Johansson lawsuit
Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's surprise engagement

Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's surprise engagement
‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’

‘Squid Game’ explains why player 456 got red hair: ‘A change for Seong Gi-hun’
Camila Cabello shares struggles making friends in Fifth Harmony days

Camila Cabello shares struggles making friends in Fifth Harmony days
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pack on PDA in recent concert

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pack on PDA in recent concert

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari gleefully ride motorcycles in the driveway

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari gleefully ride motorcycles in the driveway
Actress recalls meeting Meghan Markle for first time in university

Actress recalls meeting Meghan Markle for first time in university

Kate Middleton issues passionate plea: ‘Protect the children’

Kate Middleton issues passionate plea: ‘Protect the children’

Latest

view all