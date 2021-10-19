Kumail Nanjiani rocks Pakistani designer Umar Sayeed's sherwani at 'Eternals' premiere

Kumail Nanjiani 43, stepped out in style, flaunting his desi heritage with a purple and gold sherwani

Kumail Nanjiani channeled his inner Pakistani roots as he arrived at the Eternals premier rocking a sherwani from a Pakistani designer.

The Oscar-nominated star, 43, stepped out in style, flaunting his desi heritage with a purple and gold sherwani at the red carpet of his new Marvel film, Eternals, outside of Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday.

The actor was accompanied with his wife Emily V. Gordon, who dropped jaws in a black and white dress.

Speaking about his outfit to The Hollywood Reporter, Nanjiani said he wanted to wear a Pakistani designer's creation as his attire in the film reminded him of sherwanis.

“I wanted to wear a Sherwani because 1. They look awesome and 2. My costume in the film always reminded me of Sherwanis. And I wanted to use a designer in Pakistan, not just a Pakistani designer in the U.S. So I called my mom, she gave me names of three amazing designers in Pakistan," he said.



His stylist, Jeanne Yang and him eventually connected to Pakistani designer Umar Sayeed, based in Karachi, Pakistan. “I wanted the colors to be similar to my costume colors, and purple and gold are a beautiful combination. The paisley pattern is very traditional as well," said Nanjiani.

Yang added: “They hand-beaded this beautiful paisley pattern in the front and they did this beautiful pattern on the back with gold thread. They made it to his exact measurements. We only had to do a few minor adjustments.”

“It was wonderful for Kumail to have this gorgeous handmade piece for this special event, his first Marvel film. It’s really nice that he’s able to wear something that is a traditional piece of wardrobe. I love that he has an appreciation for where he comes from," she added.



Earlier in September, Nanjiani spoke to ET about his experience working for the Marvel film: "I am so, so pumped. I am so excited. The movie is absolutely amazing. The movie is so, so good. I can't wait for everybody to see it.”

"The scale of it, it is so big, it is so epic. It spans thousands of years, it is all over the world, like truly, it is a global movie. It is very international. We go all over the world, so it's really like the scale of it. It is one of the biggest movies I have ever seen,” he said.

The star-studded film also features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden and more.