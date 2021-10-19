 
Meghan Markle accused of 'stalking' Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney, other celebrities

Royal biographer Angela Levin on Tuesday retweeted two videos from a Twitter account known for its criticism of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The tweets posted by Angela on the micro-blogging website contained a video consisting of several looks of former US actress who is married to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The Twitter account "HarrysGreySuit/Mrs.Grey" said Meghan "stalks" Prince Diana, Catherine, Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney and many other celebrities.

"Picked random ones where I think she was coping (sic)! I get we take inspiration from other women when looking for an outfit but she does it all time! Even down to some of their mannerisms," the use wrote.

Angela Levin is also known as a staunch opponent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are settled in California after stepping down from their ropyal duties.

 

