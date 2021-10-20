Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34

Trevor Jones - who appeared on Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker - passed away on October 9 from a 'sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event,' according reports



Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) is a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissue and can lead to spontaneous rupture of major blood vessels.



A GoFundMe for Jones' family describes Trevor as 'the type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying.'



'He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back,' it went on. 'Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words.'

Entrepreneur/reality star Jones appeared on Patti Stanger's Bravo dating reality show Millionaire Matchmaker in 2018.