 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34

Trevor Jones - who appeared on Bravo's Millionaire Matchmaker - passed away on October 9 from a 'sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event,' according reports

Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) is a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissue and can lead to spontaneous rupture of major blood vessels.

A GoFundMe for Jones' family describes Trevor as 'the type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying.'

'He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back,' it went on. 'Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words.'

Entrepreneur/reality star Jones appeared on Patti Stanger's Bravo dating reality show Millionaire Matchmaker in 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over
Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next

Russian space movie director says moon or Mars could be next
Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with exciting role

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with exciting role

Sarah Hayland's secret to good health is chocolate

Sarah Hayland's secret to good health is chocolate
Meghan Markle accused of 'stalking' Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney, other celebrities

Meghan Markle accused of 'stalking' Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney, other celebrities

Queen Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year Award'

Queen Elizabeth turns down 'Oldie of the Year Award'
Queen 'aware of frailty' as she gives up favourite evening alcohol drink

Queen 'aware of frailty' as she gives up favourite evening alcohol drink

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara raids mother's closet for Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara raids mother's closet for Eternals premiere
Kanye West steps out wearing odd looking face mask

Kanye West steps out wearing odd looking face mask
Adele shares she suffered from 'anxiety attack' amid divorce

Adele shares she suffered from 'anxiety attack' amid divorce
Patriotic Chinese-made war movie ahead of 'No Time To Die' at box office

Patriotic Chinese-made war movie ahead of 'No Time To Die' at box office

Latest

view all