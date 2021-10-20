 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Reuters

Motion Picture Academy CEO Hudson to step down in 2023

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson would step in 2023 after more than a decade at the helm
Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson would step in 2023 after more than a decade at the helm

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that hands out the Academy Awards, said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson would step in 2023 after more than a decade at the helm.

Hudson joined the Academy as CEO in 2011 and will relinquish her post when her contract ends in May 2023. The Academy also announced that a search for Hudson’s successor will soon be underway, and that she will have “a vital role in the transition.”

“After more than ten years and the incredibly successful opening of our new museum, I’ve decided, when this term concludes, it will be time for me to explore other opportunities and adventures as this can hardly be topped,” Hudson said in a statement explaining her decision.

“We’ve achieved so much together that’s been most important to me — our ongoing commitment to representation and inclusion; adapting the Academy into a digitally sophisticated global institution; and creating the world’s premier movie museum that will be the destination of film fans for decades,” Hudson continued.

“The Board of Governors and I are mutually committed to a seamless transition to new leadership. I’m excited for what the future holds, for both the Academy and for me," she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars isolate after COVID exposure

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars isolate after COVID exposure

Britain's music industry lost one third of its jobs due to the pandemic

Britain's music industry lost one third of its jobs due to the pandemic

Queen Elizabeth. 95, turns down prize celebrating the elderly

Queen Elizabeth. 95, turns down prize celebrating the elderly

Netflix reports booming subscriber growth, courtesy of 'Squid Game'

Netflix reports booming subscriber growth, courtesy of 'Squid Game'
Travis Barker plays blinder by designing Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

Travis Barker plays blinder by designing Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring
Johnny Depp looks dashing as he promotes his new TV series Puffins in Serbia

Johnny Depp looks dashing as he promotes his new TV series Puffins in Serbia
Angelina Jolie turns heads in strapless gown as she hits red carpet premiere for Eternals

Angelina Jolie turns heads in strapless gown as she hits red carpet premiere for Eternals
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get into the Halloween spirit
Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear

Hailey Bieber looks style queen in a baggy grey menswear
Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34

Trevor Jones, Millionaire Matchmaker star, dies at 34
Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Thomas Markle says he wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan's children

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over

Latest photo shows Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over

Latest

view all