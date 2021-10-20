 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Céline Dion pushes back Las Vegas show over 'unforeseen medical symptoms'

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

In an official statement, Dion said she is heartbroken over the jarring news

Céline Dion had to postpone the opening of her much-awaited Las Vegas show after learning she is suffering from some health complications.

The singer said she had to delay the show indefinitely due to "unforeseen medical symptoms" involving muscle spasms.

In an official statement, Dion said she is heartbroken over the jarring news.

"I'm heartbroken by this," she said. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words."

My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful," Dion added.

For the unversed, Dion canceled 21 headlining performances from November 5-10 and January 19 to February 5 after experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas," she continued. "Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can."

