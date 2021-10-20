Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros

Harry Styles has now joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Eros, brother of Thanos

British singer Harry Styles’ acting career keeps growing bigger with each passing day.

The former One Direction member has now joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Eros, brother of Thanos, it was reported by Variety’s Matt Donnelly on Tuesday morning.

“Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” he tweeted.

The role of super-villain Thanos is being essayed by Josh Brolin in the MCU films.

The rumoured casting bombshell has been dropped ahead of Eternals November 5 premier in the US.

According to some reports, the singer made a surprise appearance as Eros in the post-credit scene of the Chloé Zhao-directorial.

One MCU fan explained the entire fiasco in one tweet, saying: “Eros is the brother of Thanos but is the complete opposite, he’s nice, carings and can physically can [sic] peoples emotions. Basically Harry is play[ing] Harry.”