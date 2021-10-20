Kim Seon-ho publicly apologizes after abortion claims

South Korean actor, Kim Seon-ho, admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for his 'carelessness'

South Korean Actor, Kim Seon-ho, has admitted and apologized for forcing his ex-girlfriend to undergo an abortion.

Seon-ho, who has been recently making headlines with his impactful acting in his successful Rom-com Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s, ended up in hot waters when his ex-girlfriend shared an anonymous post on an online community site on October 17.

The post alleged that an “actor K” had coerced her to terminate pregnancy during their relationship in 2020.

Following his identification by a news publication, the 35-year-old actor shared an apology letter through his management agency, Salt Entertainment, on October 20.

The Start-Up actor has shared in his statement that, “I dated her with affection but I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate conduct."

The actor added, “I should have apologized to her in person. Nevertheless, I want to give an apology sincerely through this written statement.”

He also apologized to his fellow actors and fans for “disappointing” them. “I am aware that this rambling will not fully reach your hearts, but I am still attempting to convey my sincere thoughts. I am very sorry,” he added.