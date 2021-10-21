Victoria Beckham looks ultra glamorous as she enjoys family dinner with husband David and daughter Harper

Renowned designer Victoria Beckham enjoyed dinner with husband David Beckham and daughter Harper in Santa Monica, Los Angeles on Tuesday night.



Victoria looked smashing in a silk cami top, a matching slip skirt and black sunglasses, paired with green heels.



The former Spice Girls singer was spotted exiting LA celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi with her hubby David Beckham.

Legendary footballer David Beckham rocked a fitted blue denim shirt and dark wash jeans, while Harper wore a pink floral print dress.

Victoria posted the family moments on Instagram Wednesday, sharing with her over 29 million followers a photo of Harper with her arms wrapped around her dad.



“Date night with mummy and daddy,” the proud mum captioned. “We love you Harper Seven x kisses @davidbeckham.”





