Billie Eilish gives sweet surprise to Daniel Craig

American music sensation Billie Eilish gave a sweet surprise to Bond series star Daniel Craig who came up with a cute reaction.



The 53-year-old James Bond actor was in the middle of an online interview when the 19-year-old music star sneaked up behind him and placed her hands on his shoulders.

Daniel Craig was happily surprised to find her behind her and placed his hands on hers and exclaimed, "Oh my God."

Daniel Craig actually watched Billie Eilish on the television screen in front of him. While holding his hands, the singer told him that she showed up to say goodbye to him.

Craig pulled her and the two briefly hugged each other while the Bond actor vowed to 'come visit' her.



As Billie turned away, Craig also returned to the conversation and remarked, "How cool was that?" He also waved hands to Billie who was stepping upstairs.

Billie Eilish is the youngest artist and songwriter who wrote, composed and record a Bond song, in collaboration with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

Daniel Craig remained fully involved while the Bond theme song was being created. "If Daniel Craig doesn't like it, you don't get the job," Billie's brother O'Connell told the BBC last year.