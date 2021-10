Travis Barker ‘adores’ fiancé Kourtney Kardashian: Insider

Sources claim Travis Barker treat his ladylove Kourtney Kardashian like his ‘princess’ and “just adores her.”



A source close to People magazine shed light on the bond between the duo.

According to their findings, the bond between the duo was so strong from the get-go that "The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when."

The insider also spilled the beans and added, "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."