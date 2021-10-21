Royal aides warned against ‘overstretching’ the Queen: Insider

Queen Elizabeth’s aides and staffers have been issued firm warnings against ‘overstretching’ her amid ailing health conditions.



This news has been brought to light shortly after news of the Queen using a walking stick shocked royal fans.



Mr Hugo Vickers made this claim while speaking to the Times and according to his findings, staffers have been warned against ‘overstretching’ the Queen.

“They are sometimes quite good at pacing things by changing things here and there, which makes things easier for her, but I am afraid I don’t think they are always as thoughtful as they should be.”

Even a separate source revealed that there’s been dissension regarding the Queen’s elaborate agenda.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace also admitted this Wednesday, “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.”

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future.”