Debra Messing clarifies 'trolling' tweet regarding Kim Kardashian, SNL

Thursday Oct 21 2021
Debra Messing has clarified her stance regarding her comments regarding Kim Kardashian.

When it was announced that Kim was hosting Saturday Night Live, Debra took to Twitter to expressing her confusion about why the Skims founder was chosen for the role.

"Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?" she wrote. 

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, she explained that her intentions were not to "troll" the reality star.

"I was not intending to troll her, and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologize," she told host Tamron Hall. 

"That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon.

"I am someone who grew up with SNL, 

"I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, 'Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?'" 

