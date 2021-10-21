 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US tour to ‘rock’ Sussexes: report

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s future US tour will undoubtedly ‘rock’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sources believe.

Royal expert and author Duncan Larcombe made this claim and in his interview with the Daily Star, he admitted, “A royal tour to the US is long overdue. They are our most important allies and there is a huge appetite for the royals over there.”

“Royal tours take around six months to plan in secret, so it’s likely there’s one in the works to visit later this year or next, and my best bet is it will be William and Kate.”

“It’s part of their royal duties to visit the States, so they’ll go at some point, whether it’s next year or the near future.”

“Harry and Meghan have made the US their home and their target audience. So the prospect of William and Kate going over there will no doubt rock them.”

