Friday Oct 22 2021
Jamie Spears hires new legal team ahead of important hearing

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears made surprise changes to his legal team ahead of important hearing in which conservatorship could be terminated.

Jamie's lead counsel, Vivian Lee Thoreen, reportedly told her client he'll 'need a different litigator and that she and H&K weren't interested in that role'.

Holland & Knight represented Jamie for years during his daughter's conservatorship case. The firm has concerns that Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart 'will sue when the guardianship is terminated'

Alex Weingarten, a partner in the litigation department at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, accepted the new role, according to NBC.

Jamie, 69, was suspended in September from the head of the longtime conservatorship, which was implemented 13 years ago amid a pileup of personal problems for the pop star.

