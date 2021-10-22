 
Friday Oct 22 2021
Halsey says being mom makes being artist 'so much more boring'

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Halsey says being mom makes being artist so much more boring

Halsey seems to be enjoying her life as a mom more than being a musician.

Speaking to Billboard, the I am Not a Woman, I’m a God hit-maker reflected on their career since welcoming her son Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

They candidly shared that being a mom has made being a musician so much more boring.

"I'm glad we got to make this album when we did because being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring," says Halsey of their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him," they add. 

"He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything."

