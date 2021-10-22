Adele framed Celine Dion's used gum, calls it 'prized posession'

Adele seems to be a Celine Dion superfan after she revealed that she kept a strange memorabilia of her.

In an interview with Vogue’s segment 73 Questions, the songstress admitted to framing a piece of the Because You Loved Me hit-maker’s gum and called it her most prized possession.

She revealed that it was all of James Corden’s doing, who made Celine spit out her gum which he then proceeded to frame and gift her.

"James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ which I did, he did it with her and knew how much of a fan of hers I was," she said.

"And so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and framed it for me.

"And it’s my proudest possession!" she added.