Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘planning’ US visit to retain popularity

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently planning a trip to the US in an attempt to retain their overseas presence and popularity.



A Vanity Fair source revealed this news to Katie Nicholl and was quoted saying, "[They] are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back."

The insider also went on to say, "During the interview in March, Harry and Meghan said that the Royal Family was affected by institutional racism and that a person, or people, in the family questioned what colour their son Archie's skin would be before he was born.”