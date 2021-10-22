 
entertainment
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

China arrests pianist Li Yundi over prostitution allegation

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

China arrests star pianist, Li Yundi, over prostitution allegation
China arrests star pianist, Li Yundi, over prostitution allegation

Chinese authorities have detained a star Pianist, Li Yundi, for soliciting a prostitute, confirmed the state media.

The media stated that the 39-year-old performer was arrested along with a 29-year-old sex worker in Beijing after public reported them to authorities.

The news has left his many fans shocked while the China Musicians Association has also dismissed the pianist.

After the arrest of the celebrity pianist, the state media also warned others to abide by the government’s rules.

A Chinese media broadcaster CCTV said that, “some celebrities have frequently challenged the social conscience, morality and even dignity of the law."

"Abiding by discipline and laws is the bottom line. Anyone who dares to cross this bottom line and challenges laws and social morality is doomed,” said the outlet.

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘hates’ being ‘straight jacketed’

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘hates’ being ‘straight jacketed’
High demand for 'Squid Game' tracksuits in S. Korea

High demand for 'Squid Game' tracksuits in S. Korea
DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan thee Stallion, BLACKPINK's Lisa get groovy in 'SG' MV

DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan thee Stallion, BLACKPINK's Lisa get groovy in 'SG' MV
Celine Dion announces ‘heartbreaking’ update to postponed Las Vegas residency

Celine Dion announces ‘heartbreaking’ update to postponed Las Vegas residency
Adele weighs in on life’s ‘biggest risk’ with Simon Konecki divorce

Adele weighs in on life’s ‘biggest risk’ with Simon Konecki divorce
Alec Baldwin made comeback with ‘30 Rock’

Alec Baldwin made comeback with ‘30 Rock’

Angelina Jolie rejoices in the ‘gift’ of being a woman

Angelina Jolie rejoices in the ‘gift’ of being a woman
Watch: Dwayne Johnson features official trailer for ‘Red Notice’

Watch: Dwayne Johnson features official trailer for ‘Red Notice’
Swedish House Mafia return with surprise tour announcement

Swedish House Mafia return with surprise tour announcement

Khloe shares unseen photos, video clips of Kim Kardashian to wish her on birthday

Khloe shares unseen photos, video clips of Kim Kardashian to wish her on birthday
Duran Duran drop new album 40 years after debut

Duran Duran drop new album 40 years after debut
Alec Baldwin shoots prop gun that kills woman, injures another on movie set

Alec Baldwin shoots prop gun that kills woman, injures another on movie set

Latest

view all