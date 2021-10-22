 
entertainment
Alec Baldwin's film 'Rust' halts production after prop gun fire

Alec Baldwin’s upcoming film Rust has officially been halted for ‘an undetermined period of time” following the fatal accident of a cinematographer.

After the death of their director of photography, the film has wrapped up shoot at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico indefinitely.

The news has been released by Rust Movies Productions LLC in their statement obtained by Deadline.

Reportedly, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”

As a result, "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation."

It concluded by reading, "We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

In a separate report by a Santa Fe rep from the County Sheriff’s Office, "Mr Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released.”

"This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

