Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud

American actor and rapper, Ludacris commenting on his Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's ongoing feud, has regarded the matter as a 'delicate situation'.



The tension between the lead actors of the movie, has left fans wondering about its stars’ off-screen relationship.

The 44-year-old actor has recently expressed that instead of getting involved in the ‘delicate situation’, he would prefer them to solve the issue on their own.

While talking with US Weekly, Ludacris said that, “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men.”

“I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation,” added the Act a Fool song maker.

The Rock and the XXX actor brewed their feud on the set of eight installment of the franchise, The Fate of the Furious.