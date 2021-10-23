 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional Instagram post for mom

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday shared a sweet photo with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra as the latter leaves Spain to go home.

The Sky Is Pink actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with a sweet note for the mom.

She wrote “Will miss u mama. All these days of having u with me has ruined me! Come back soon!!.”

Priyanka landed in Spain earlier this month to wrap up shooting schedule for Citadel.

The global icon since has been enjoying great time with mom and exploring the streets of Valencia.

She was also visited by her husband US singer Nick Jonas in Spain.

On the work front, Priyanka has been shooting for the series Citadel alongside Richard Madden since the beginning of 2021.

