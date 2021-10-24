Tarek El Moussa ties the knot with Heather Rae Young in ethereal ceremony

Tarek El Moussa is officially married to Heather Rae Young!

The 40-year-old said his vows on Saturday night near Santa Barbara surrounded by his friends and family.

El Moussa's kids- daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with his first wife, Christina Haack, were also present at the wedding.

For her big day, Heather slipped into a fitted corset dress with French lace, long sleeves, and a keyhole back. El Moussa on the other hand, donned a black velvet tux with a skull-and-crossbone-print lining.



Speaking about their nuptials in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, both Tarek and his 34-year-old realtor wife Heather, talked about their precious bond.

"We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special," says Heather. "It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."

"I'm just excited to live this life with her. We've got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future," Tarek agrees.





