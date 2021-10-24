 
Sunday Oct 24 2021
Prince George's future 'inherently limited and held hostage': report

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Experts recently voiced concerns over Prince George’s ‘inherently limited’ future prospects amid 'devastating realisation'.

Royal expert Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for News.com.au and wrote that there is ‘no question’ about Prince George’s future since, “From birth, he has been doomed to have very, very little control over how his life will play out.”

“The fact that this little boy is now, or will be soon, burdened with the knowledge that his future is inherently limited and bound by responsibility makes me tremendously sad.”

She also went on to say that following his realization Prince George will be made to ‘obediently’ follow the path his father and grandfather laid out for him.

From university to the military and then “decades of dutifully biding his time to assume a job he might not want and no one ever consulted him about.”

