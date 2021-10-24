Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has openly supported her sister Kendall Jenner’s romance with her beau NBA player Devin Booker.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star took to Instagram and posted a composite photo of Kendall and her boyfriend Booker to show her support to their relationship.

In the stunning photo shared by Khloe, the 26-year-old model and her beau can be seen embracing each other as they celebrated Phoenix Suns victory over Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Kendall also watched the game.

Rapper Travis Bennett, Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber were also present.

Kendall and Devin Booker have been dating for over a year now.

Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner’s family is thrilled that she is so happy with her boyfriend Devin.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has welcomed the NBA player with open arms.