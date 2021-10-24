 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker
Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has openly supported her sister Kendall Jenner’s romance with her beau NBA player Devin Booker.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star took to Instagram and posted a composite photo of Kendall and her boyfriend Booker to show her support to their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker

In the stunning photo shared by Khloe, the 26-year-old model and her beau can be seen embracing each other as they celebrated Phoenix Suns victory over Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Kendall also watched the game. 

Rapper Travis Bennett, Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber were also present.

Kendall and Devin Booker have been dating for over a year now.

Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner’s family is thrilled that she is so happy with her boyfriend Devin.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has welcomed the NBA player with open arms.

More From Entertainment:

Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage

Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage
‘Squid Game’ bags two Gotham award nominations: report

‘Squid Game’ bags two Gotham award nominations: report
Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet
Queen ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry over christening move

Queen ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry over christening move
Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited and held hostage’: report

Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited and held hostage’: report
Prince George, Archie to inherit major ‘royal destiny’ shut off to Charlotte, Lilibet

Prince George, Archie to inherit major ‘royal destiny’ shut off to Charlotte, Lilibet
Queen ‘tired’ from a constant flow of lunches and dinners’: insider

Queen ‘tired’ from a constant flow of lunches and dinners’: insider
‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting
Dwayne Johnson’s Mana Mobile reaches Nashville: ‘My special place!’

Dwayne Johnson’s Mana Mobile reaches Nashville: ‘My special place!’
‘Rust’ crew ‘didn’t feel safe’ on set before Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Rust’ crew ‘didn’t feel safe’ on set before Alec Baldwin shooting

Latest

view all