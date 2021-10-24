 
Sunday Oct 24 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly risking a complete collapse of popularity with their insistence to ‘buck’ and appose’ the system.

This claim has been made by public relations guru and expert Kinsey Schofield.

During her interview with Express, she was also quoted saying, “I think it would enhance Meghan's reputation tremendously for fans to see her engaging as a mum with her children.”

“With royal watchers labelling her cold and calculated, she needs to show the world that maternal and affectionate side of herself.”

“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have technically chosen to step back from royal life, except in fancy titles. Which seems to be required to attract paid opportunities. Besides, they have been bucking the system since the get-go. We've come to expect it from them.”

However, Ms Schofield believes the Cambridge’s have mastered the game, since it is crucial to “keep the monarchy alive.”

Even the founder of LA royal site ToDiForDaily agreed and went on to add, “Most photos released have actually been taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, William with several of the children will pop up and surprise guests at carefully managed events.”

“We get cute photos and stories of them eating as a family outside of a pub. We will continue to see the relevant royal babies grow up. It's the key to keeping the monarchy alive.”

