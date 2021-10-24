 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Jesse McCartney has is officially off the market after tying the knot.

The singer married actress Katie Peterson in a romantic ceremony on Saturday in California.

The adorable couple changed vows and were married by Katie’s uncle while their beloved dog Bailey served as the flower girl.

Speaking to People, the songwriter shared his thoughts ahead of his big day.

"I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it… It's hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night," he said. 

Take a look of the beautiful couple below:

