Sunday Oct 24 2021
Alec Baldwin-fired prop gun reportedly contained real bullet on Rust set

The prop gun that Alec Baldwin shot and accidentally claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins was allegedly used recreationally.

Multiple sources linked to the Rust production, the movie set where the incident took place, told TMZ that the gun which was used by the actor, was previously being used by crew members off set for target practice.

The outlet reported that the practice was being done with real bullets which is how some who were working on the film believed that a live round was found in the chambers on that fateful day.

Meanwhile, Alec has reportedly been "inconsolable" since the incident having canceled all of his major projects since the accident happened. 

