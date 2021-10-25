Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey Bieber, shares her stunning snap with sweet caption

Canadian singer Justin Bieber shared a mesmerising photo of her sweetheart Hailey Bieber, branded her as baby for her stunning look.



The 27-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo of the 24-year-old model smiling as she covered her eyes.

Justin captioned the photo: "baby".

In the image, the runway star donned a white T-shirt as she propped herself up with her elbows on a bed, looking gorgeous.



Hailey Bieber was wearing stacks of gold and diamond bracelets along with several rings and necklaces. The brunette beauty's long locks fell over her shoulder and she showed off a bright red manicure as she held her hands over her eyes.