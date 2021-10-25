Vanessa Bryant recalls the moment she found out about Kobe, Gianna’s death

Vanessa Bryant recently sat down recalling the moment she found out about her husband Kobe and daughter’s Gianna’s death after a helicopter crash.

The entire account of the incident, as well as Vanessa's reaction was recounted to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and only recently, was obtained by E News!

According to their findings, Vanessa’s Zoom transcript started off by revealing that she was presented with the initial news when her family assistant rushed to her house at 11:30 am.

At the time the assistant told Vanessa that five out of the nine helicopter passengers had survived, but there was no way to know who they were.

Following that, she tried calling Kobe’s phone but received no answer, and later called her mom up to “spot me with the littles" so she could get answers.

"As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone, because obviously, I was trying to call my husband back," Vanessa recalled.

But then, "all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying 'RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe.'"

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka eventually drove her and Natalia to the Malibu police department in the teenager's car.

Upon their arrival there at 1:30 pm, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained the situation to her.

After the initial shock wore off Vanessa requested the local police department, "If you can't bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area."