 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant recalls the moment she found out about Kobe, Gianna’s death

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Vanessa Bryant recalls the moment she found out about Kobe, Gianna’s death
Vanessa Bryant recalls the moment she found out about Kobe, Gianna’s death

Vanessa Bryant recently sat down recalling the moment she found out about her husband Kobe and daughter’s Gianna’s death after a helicopter crash.

The entire account of the incident, as well as Vanessa's reaction was recounted to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and only recently, was obtained by E News! 

According to their findings, Vanessa’s Zoom transcript started off by revealing that she was presented with the initial news when her family assistant rushed to her house at 11:30 am.

At the time the assistant told Vanessa that five out of the nine helicopter passengers had survived, but there was no way to know who they were.

Following that, she tried calling Kobe’s phone but received no answer, and later called her mom up to “spot me with the littles" so she could get answers. 

"As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone, because obviously, I was trying to call my husband back," Vanessa recalled. 

But then, "all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying 'RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe.'"

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka eventually drove her and Natalia to the Malibu police department in the teenager's car.

Upon their arrival there at 1:30 pm, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva explained the situation to her.

After the initial shock wore off Vanessa requested the local police department, "If you can't bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area."

More From Entertainment:

Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to ‘deadly shooting incident on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to ‘deadly shooting incident on ‘Rust’
'Ant-man and the wasp: Quantumania' gets a strange logo, leaked pictures reveal

'Ant-man and the wasp: Quantumania' gets a strange logo, leaked pictures reveal
Alec Baldwin 'cried for hours' at Halyna Hutchins' candle vigil

Alec Baldwin 'cried for hours' at Halyna Hutchins' candle vigil

Kristen Stewart gets candid about her career: Only done 'five good films'

Kristen Stewart gets candid about her career: Only done 'five good films'
Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged - affidavit

Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged - affidavit
Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson

Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson
Hybe issues statement over BTS V’s leg injury at post-pandemic concert

Hybe issues statement over BTS V’s leg injury at post-pandemic concert
Alec Baldwin’s prop gun handled by crew member with prior safety complaints

Alec Baldwin’s prop gun handled by crew member with prior safety complaints
‘SNL’ producers ‘scrambling’ after Ed Sheeran’s covid-19 announcement

‘SNL’ producers ‘scrambling’ after Ed Sheeran’s covid-19 announcement
Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil

Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil
Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler
Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins

Latest

view all