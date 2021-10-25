Jamie Lynn Spears reveals her parents forced her to undergo abortion at 16

Jamie Lynn said her parents forced her to undergo the painful procedure

Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, came forth detailing the harrowing experience of being pushed to have an abortion at the age of 16.



Jamie detailed her parents forced her to undergo the painful procedure, in her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said.

According to excerpts obtained by TMZ, Jamie Lynn wrote that after telling dad Jamie and mother Lynne that she was pregnant in 2007, they “came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea.”

“‘It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor,'” she said, adding, “everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear…everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action.”

Jamie Lynn also claimed she was told not to tell sister Britney about the pregnancy.

“I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time … To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers.”