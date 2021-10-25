Prince William’s philanthropy sees ‘unexpected surge’ after Megxit

Prince William sees an “unexpected surge” in his philanthropic body once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left for the US.



Royal expert Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

There she claimed, "In 2021, royal work is pursued with the professionalism and vigour of any corporate outfit and in recent years, the Cambridges' Royal Foundation has only gone from strength to strength, including financially.”

"However, something very curious has emerged about the Foundation's fortunes: They made £9.4 million more in the year after Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left."

“The charity was set up in 2009 by William and Harry to act as an umbrella body to look after their various philanthropic interests. For those unversed, the 2009 body was set up to manage all of Prince William and Prince Harry’s philanthropic interests.

Once he married Kate also jumped aboard the umbrella body and once Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle joined, the body raised just over $12.3 million (£8.93 million).

But, that same "figure skyrocketed and nearly double to $21.7 million (£15.75 million).”

“Like a contemporary Aesop's fable,” Ms Elser added before concluding. “The Cambridges have emerged as a dynamic, money-making and philanthropic tour de force.”