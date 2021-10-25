 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s philanthropy sees ‘unexpected surge’ after Megxit

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Prince William sees an “unexpected surge” in his philanthropic body once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left for the US.

Royal expert Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

There she claimed, "In 2021, royal work is pursued with the professionalism and vigour of any corporate outfit and in recent years, the Cambridges' Royal Foundation has only gone from strength to strength, including financially.”

"However, something very curious has emerged about the Foundation's fortunes: They made £9.4 million more in the year after Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, left."

“The charity was set up in 2009 by William and Harry to act as an umbrella body to look after their various philanthropic interests. For those unversed, the 2009 body was set up to manage all of Prince William and Prince Harry’s philanthropic interests.

Once he married Kate also jumped aboard the umbrella body and once Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle joined, the body raised just over $12.3 million (£8.93 million).

But, that same "figure skyrocketed and nearly double to $21.7 million (£15.75 million).”

“Like a contemporary Aesop's fable,” Ms Elser added before concluding. “The Cambridges have emerged as a dynamic, money-making and philanthropic tour de force.”

More From Entertainment:

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports
‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler

‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler
Adele Roberts to undergo surgery after bowel cancer diagnosis

Adele Roberts to undergo surgery after bowel cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning: ‘Don’t burn bridges’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning: ‘Don’t burn bridges’
Prince William, Harry ‘can’t rely’ on climate crisis agenda to mend rift

Prince William, Harry ‘can’t rely’ on climate crisis agenda to mend rift
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals her parents forced her to undergo abortion at 16

Jamie Lynn Spears reveals her parents forced her to undergo abortion at 16

Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to ‘deadly shooting incident on ‘Rust’

Halyna Hutchins' sister reacts to ‘deadly shooting incident on ‘Rust’
Hollywood expert claims Alec Bladwin broke no. 1 gun safety run: report

Hollywood expert claims Alec Bladwin broke no. 1 gun safety run: report
'Ant-man and the wasp: Quantumania' gets a strange logo, leaked pictures reveal

'Ant-man and the wasp: Quantumania' gets a strange logo, leaked pictures reveal
Alec Baldwin 'cried for hours' at Halyna Hutchins' candle vigil

Alec Baldwin 'cried for hours' at Halyna Hutchins' candle vigil

Kristen Stewart gets candid about her career: Only done 'five good films'

Kristen Stewart gets candid about her career: Only done 'five good films'

Latest

view all