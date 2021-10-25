 
Monday Oct 25 2021
Prince William, Harry ‘can’t rely’ on climate crisis agenda to mend rift

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Experts believe Prince William and Prince Harry can never hope to mend their rift by using their concerns for the climate crisis as a crutch.

The conversation arose once a Fox News contributor was asked if equal concern for the ongoing climate crisis was enough to bring both Prince Harry and Prince William together.

The contributor and expert Neil Sean started off by admitting, “Not at all,” since “The main problem now for Harry and Meghan. "is how irrelevant they have become in such a short space of time and the power of the Royal Family will always eclipse the outsiders."

Mr Sean also went on to say, “Prince William as the future king always will have the attention but Harry could and should have used his privileged position to make the change that he keeps banging on about."

"Again, I don't see them connecting over that as William and Catherine have just proven with the success of the Earthshot project."

