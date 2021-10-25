 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla gets candid about mother's crippling battle with osteoporosis

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Duchess Camilla gets candid about mothers crippling battle with osteoporosis

Duchess Camilla got candid about her mother’s battle with osteoporosis, a condition which weakens the bones.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC to mark World Osteoporosis Day, she spoke about her mother’s battle.

"I remember when a friend of hers came in one day just to give her a hug, her rib broke," she explained. "It was as bad as that."

"My mother, I think, went to see everybody you could possibly think of, and they all said the same thing – 'Sorry, you're old'. We just watched her shrinking before our eyes," she said.

She said her mother's condition was so bad that "occasionally when she moved or you touched her she literally screamed".

Camilla said that her mother's crippling condition made it difficult for her family. 

"It was terrible because we didn't know anything about it, so at some point we thought, 'Well, is she making a great fuss about all this?'"


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi

Kim Kardashian unveils Skims collaboration with Fendi
Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ family 'definitely sad' after meeting

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth eager to return to royal duties after hospitalization
Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Josh Hopkins pays tribute to Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin practiced drawing gun before shooting Halyna Hutchins
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's marriage to happen sooner than expected

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood

Site of Baldwin set shooting in New Mexico plays key role for Hollywood
Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’

Prince Harry’s memoir release to ‘shove’ Prince Charles in ‘line of fire’
'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star, Kim Seon Ho admitted in hospital: reports
‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler

‘Friends’ alum Courtney Cox mourns loss of co-star James Michael Tyler
Adele Roberts to undergo surgery after bowel cancer diagnosis

Adele Roberts to undergo surgery after bowel cancer diagnosis

Latest

view all