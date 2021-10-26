 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Travis Barker gets new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's lips to cover up ex's name

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got engaged a week ago seemed to be serious about their future as they strengthened their relationship with another sweet move to continue their romantic journey.

Blink-182 drummer got a scorpion and an imprint of his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's lips inked over a tattoo on his arm of his ex Shanna Moakler's name.

On the one-week anniversary of his engagement to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star he got two pieces done by tattoo artist Scott Campbell on his inner left arm. and showed off his new tat in an Instagram post.

Travis first got the tattoo in the early 2000s, and married Shanna Moakler in 2004. They split in 2006 and their divorce was finalised in 2008.

Both Kourtney and Travis had shared an image of her imprint on a piece of paper prior to the session. One tattoo is of her name on his chest, he also let her ink "I love you" in her handwriting on his right inner forearm.

