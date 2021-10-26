 
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Are 'YOU' stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold dating in real life?

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Are 'YOU' stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold actually dating?

Netflix original series YOU has reprised some old characters and added new ones in season 3 of the blockbuster show.

In the new episodes of the thriller drama, stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg(Penn Badgley)has now moved to a new neighborhood with his murderous wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

However, fans witness a new romance on-screen when Love engages into an extra marital affair with a 19-year-old college boy Theo Engler( Dylan Arnold). While the unconventional love between the duo takes tumultuous turns on the show, rumor has it that the Pedretti and Arnold are actually dating in real life!

The news was confirmed by website Journal over the weekend, claiming that sources say Pedretti and Arnold are a couple. 

Although neither of the two actors have confirmed their romance, fans are definitely hoping for the rumors to be true.


