Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands

Days after The Closer controversy, Dave Chappelle recently addressed the transgender community in a new video, saying that he is not ‘willing to bend to anybody’s demands.’

The stand-up comedian posted a video to address the issue in which he appeared unapologetic about his remarks in Netflix Special that were termed as 'transphobic' and 'homophobic' by audience.

The 48-year-old actor said, “I said what I said.”

In a clip, Chappelle explained that he is willing to meet transgender employees of the video streaming giant however it doesn’t mean that he will bend to their demands.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me.”





For those unversed, the transgender employees had walked out of the show after Terra Field, a senior software engineer, was suspended for calling out Chappelle on Twitter.