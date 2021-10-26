 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands

Days after The Closer controversy, Dave Chappelle recently addressed the transgender community in a new video, saying that he is not ‘willing to bend to anybody’s demands.’

The stand-up comedian posted a video to address the issue in which he appeared unapologetic about his remarks in Netflix Special that were termed as 'transphobic' and 'homophobic' by audience.

The 48-year-old actor said, “I said what I said.”

In a clip, Chappelle explained that he is willing to meet transgender employees of the video streaming giant however it doesn’t mean that he will bend to their demands.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me.”


For those unversed, the transgender employees had walked out of the show after Terra Field, a senior software engineer, was suspended for calling out Chappelle on Twitter.  

