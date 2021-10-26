Prince William had 'second thoughts' over relationship with Kate Middleton





While Prince William and Kate Middleton recently celebrated 10 years of togetherness, things were not always sunny.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit a rough patch in their relationship in 2007 when they split up because William did not want to spend New Year’s Eve in 2006 with Kate’s family.

The move allegedly upset Kate, causing the duo to grow further apart before eventually separating in April 2007.

Speaking to The Mirror, Katie went on to reveal how William was having "second thoughts" which led to a discussion with Prince Charles and the Queen.

"William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."