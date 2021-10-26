 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William had 'second thoughts' over relationship with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021


While Prince William and Kate Middleton recently celebrated 10 years of togetherness, things were not always sunny.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hit a rough patch in their relationship in 2007 when they split up because William did not want to spend New Year’s Eve in 2006 with Kate’s family.

The move allegedly upset Kate, causing the duo to grow further apart before eventually separating in April 2007.

Speaking to The Mirror, Katie went on to reveal how William was having "second thoughts" which led to a discussion with Prince Charles and the Queen.

"William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."

More From Entertainment:

When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'

When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'
Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows
Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes

Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes
Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey

Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she almost died while giving birth to 1st child

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she almost died while giving birth to 1st child
How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep romance alive amid busy schedules

How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep romance alive amid busy schedules
'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors

'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors
'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will

'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will
Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands

Dave Chappelle says he will not 'bend to' transgender employees' demands
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals health scare during pregnancy with daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals health scare during pregnancy with daughter Apple

Latest

view all