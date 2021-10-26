 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kurulus:Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Kurulus:Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

"Kurlus:Osman" new episode is all set to release on Wednesday. It will be the episode 4 of season 3 of the hit Turkish TV series. 

The trailer and photos shared online shows that Osman Bey would continue to seek his revenge against the enemy. 

One of the photos featuring Bala Hatun left fans of the historical series worried. 

The picture shows Bala Hatun (played by Ozge Torer) getting injured.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode to know about the fate of Bala Hatun's character. 

Ozge plays the wife of Osman Bey, the son of Ertugrul Ghazi and the founder of the Ottoman Empire.


More From Entertainment:

Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William

Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William

When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'

When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'
Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows
Prince William had 'second thoughts' over relationship with Kate Middleton

Prince William had 'second thoughts' over relationship with Kate Middleton
Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes

Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes
Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey

Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she almost died while giving birth to 1st child

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she almost died while giving birth to 1st child
How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep romance alive amid busy schedules

How Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck keep romance alive amid busy schedules
'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors

'Jesy Nelson's debut album was never due this year', team denies delay rumors
'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will

'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will

Latest

view all