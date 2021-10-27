Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still partner

Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Kim Kardashian are still working closely when it comes to business even after a year of their divorce filing.



The pair may be finalizing their divorce but it’s clear there’s still no shortage of respect between the parents of four.



The Keeping With The Kardashians star opened up on her relationship with the rapper, saying the 44-year-old is still her business partner and has been guiding her brand, Skims.



The 41-year-old-star, in conversation with WSJ Magazine, revealed: ‘He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information… I think he enjoys the process.’

Kim Kardashian, who is the KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, declared: ‘Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.’