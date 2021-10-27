 
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19

Singer Ed Sheeran's one-year-old daughter Lyra has tested positive for Covid-19 after the singer confirmed he had contracted the virus.

The Bad Habits hitmaker, who welcomed baby Lyra Antarctica in September last year, revealed the two are now isolating together for ten days until the virus passes. But, he would still be performing for his fans.

The 30-year-old musician said: “I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”

Ed Sheeran announced Sunday on social media that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be canceling public appearances and working at home, in quarantine.

Camila Cabello announces to drop new collab song

Piers Morgan voices his concern for Queen as she pulls out of COP26

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still partner

Kim Kardashian shares new details about upcoming family show

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she 'almost died' while giving birth to daughter Apple

Dua Lipa reacts to Angelina Jolie's appearance at 'Eternals' screening

Documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

Speak up to save our planet, Billie Eilish urges ahead of COP26

Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William

When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'

Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

