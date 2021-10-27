Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19

Singer Ed Sheeran's one-year-old daughter Lyra has tested positive for Covid-19 after the singer confirmed he had contracted the virus.

The Bad Habits hitmaker, who welcomed baby Lyra Antarctica in September last year, revealed the two are now isolating together for ten days until the virus passes. But, he would still be performing for his fans.



The 30-year-old musician said: “I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”

