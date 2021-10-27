Amanda Seyfried on playing a woman suffering from postpartum depression

 
American actor Amanda Seyfried is getting real about postpartum depression and how she developed a better understanding of it through her new film.

During an interview with Page Six at a special Cinema Society Screening of A Mouthful of Air, the Les Misérables actor spoke about the difficulties mothers face in receiving help after childbirth.

“You can find places to get help and talk about it but it’s costly, it’s cost-prohibitive, it’s not accessible, still,” she shared.

“It’s still something that feels so hidden. Every movie like this is important and this film is told from a really, really compassionate point of view from the character that I play, that’s why I did it,” she went on to say.

The actor recently welcomed her second child with actor Thomas Sudeikis in September last year.

Speaking about how she dealing with mom duties of a preschooler and a toddler, Seyfried said: “It’s crazy, two is different than one but I’m really lucky and my mom lives with us. I can’t believe I’m out and about talking about this movie, it’s taken a long time to make, it’s a tough subject.”

